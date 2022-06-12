Laois Heritage Society to launch 'most extensive' book yet

The Laois Heritage Society is about to launch what is their biggest book yet celebrating the county's past.
They have issued an open invitation to the public to join them at the wonderful restored convent in Mountrath that is now BloomHQ.
There they will launch the 10th edition of the Laois Heritage Society Journal.
"Our most extensive to date and full array of wonderful articles about Co. Laois Heritage. All welcome, members and non-members. The Journal will be available to purchase on the night. We look forward to seeing you there."
The launch is on Friday, June 17 at 8pm. For further details email laoisheritagesociety@gmail.com
