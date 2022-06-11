First step taken to link Laois town and village with path

Council staff have taken the first step in investigating the possibility of linking Mountrath and Castletown.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who has proposed the idea said he inspected the road with council engineering staff.
“An active travel safety survey has to be done on the road and I’m hoping for good news,” he said.
He also hoped that it may not be as difficult as perceived. He said funding is available and Laois is successful in securing money for paths.
He said the link is important for both communities as well as being a safety measure.
