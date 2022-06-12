Coillte called on to help Laois people heat homes with trees felled by storms

Dead trees in Laois could be harvested by Coillte and distributed to people to help them heat their homes, according to a Laois Councillor.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, said it is a shame that timber that has fallen during a storm on its land is rotting away.
He pinpointed Dunmore woods near Durrow but said the situation is similar in other parts of Laois.
“Coillte has to step up to the mark and cut this timber up and give it free to older people. It blocks up the wood and is left to die,” he said.
He said some people will not be able to pay to heat their homes this winter. He accused the firm of not being community minded but said it needs to change given it is owned by taxpayers.
