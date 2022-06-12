Search

12 Jun 2022

Coillte called on to help Laois people heat homes with trees felled by storms

Storm Dennis brings down tree on busy Offaly road

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Jun 2022 4:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Dead trees in Laois could be harvested by Coillte and distributed to people to help them heat their homes, according to a Laois Councillor.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, said it is a shame that timber that has fallen during a storm on its land is rotting away.

He pinpointed Dunmore woods near Durrow but said the situation is similar in other parts of Laois.

“Coillte has to step up to the mark and cut this timber up and give it free to older people. It blocks up the wood and is left to die,” he said.

Big night in June part of big push to deliver playground in Laois community

He said some people will not be able to pay to heat their homes this winter. He accused the firm of not being community minded but said it needs to change given it is owned by taxpayers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media