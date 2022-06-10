Airline worker caught at twice the speed limit in Laois to confine her speeding to above the roads

An airline worker who was caught driving at double the speed limit was spared a driving ban.

Gretta Lambe, 31, of 60 Avondale, Portarlington was detected travelling at 106kph in a 50km zone at Skirteen, Monasterevin on August 30 last.

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said the incident occurred at 2.20pm but he had no details of the weather conditions. He said the accused had no previous convictions.

Judge Patricia Cronin said “this is a 50km zone. The speed is over twice and that does give the court cause for concern.”

After canvassing the views of gardai on the road, Judge Cronin accepted that it was a wide road and it wasn’t very busy on the day in question.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been working in the area as a duty manager and had finished work that day. “She did not realise the speed,” she told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her client is based in London as she now works for British Airways. She returned for the court case and “all her speeding is confined to above the roads.”

Judge Cronin said she would fine the woman €250 and wouldn’t disqualify her as she had returned to deal with the matter.