Search

12 Jun 2022

Laois-based Trilogy Triathlon Club launches event for junors

Laois-based Trilogy Triathlon Club launches event for junors

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

12 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois-based Trilogy Triathlon Club have a upcoming event in Portarlington at the popular Derryounce lakes.

The club is holding a Junior TriLaois Derryounce Aquathon on July 30 at the venue on the Offaly side of the town. The organisers says they are really looking forward to the first event since the pandemic hit.

"We are excited to be back for the first time since 2019 in our new open water location at Derryounce Lakes and Walkways, just 2km outside Portarlington.

"We want to give juniors an opportunity to experience the sport of triathlon and aim to hold a fun, engaging environment for all junior abilities from our tots ‘splash and dash’ to our competitive teens.

The organisers say each race will be finished before the next one starts. The age group to which entrants are assigned is determined by your age on December 31, 2022. If you turn 12 years of age on November 1st, then you must participate in the 12-13 year old category.

Futher information can be found on our website here: https://trilogy.ie/junior-tri.html

Entry on Triathlon Ireland website here: https://app.triathlonireland.com/race-calendar/

Each competitor will need a One-Day-Membership to participate. Please note that ODM’s must be pre-purchased ahead of race day.

Queries directed to: trilogytcsecretary@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media