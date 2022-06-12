Laois-based Trilogy Triathlon Club launches event for junors

The Laois-based Trilogy Triathlon Club have a upcoming event in Portarlington at the popular Derryounce lakes.

The club is holding a Junior TriLaois Derryounce Aquathon on July 30 at the venue on the Offaly side of the town. The organisers says they are really looking forward to the first event since the pandemic hit.

"We are excited to be back for the first time since 2019 in our new open water location at Derryounce Lakes and Walkways, just 2km outside Portarlington.

"We want to give juniors an opportunity to experience the sport of triathlon and aim to hold a fun, engaging environment for all junior abilities from our tots ‘splash and dash’ to our competitive teens.

The organisers say each race will be finished before the next one starts. The age group to which entrants are assigned is determined by your age on December 31, 2022. If you turn 12 years of age on November 1st, then you must participate in the 12-13 year old category.

Futher information can be found on our website here: https://trilogy.ie/junior-tri.html

Entry on Triathlon Ireland website here: https://app.triathlonireland.com/race-calendar/

Each competitor will need a One-Day-Membership to participate. Please note that ODM’s must be pre-purchased ahead of race day.



Queries directed to: trilogytcsecretary@gmail.com