11 Jun 2022

Man admitted having €20 of cocaine in Laois

Portlaoise District Court

11 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

A man who was caught with €20 worth of cocaine was told to bring €200 for the court poor box. 

Ryan Houlihan, 19, of 10 Lakeglen, Portlaoise was before court after €20 in cocaine was found in his room during a search at his address on November 3 last. 

State Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the house was searched under warrant and the cocaine was found in the defendant’s bedroom. He admitted it was his and he has no previous convictions, said Mr Dunne. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client had “slipped into cocaine use” but he has since engaged with Merchants Quay. “If afforded the opportunity he would be in a position to make a contribution but he would need time,” he said. 

Judge Patricia Cronin told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that she would apply the probation act if a donation of €200 was made to the court poor box on the next date. She adjourned the case until July 14. 

 

