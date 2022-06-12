Former professional snooker player takes taxi from Clare to Portlaoise for court

A former professional snooker player who spent €190 on a taxi from Clare to Portlaoise was offered condolences by the judge.

Patrick Shoer, 32, of 12 Newtown Corofin, Clare appeared at Portlaoise District Court in relation to a charge of public intoxication from December 2, 2021.

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said gardai “found the male to be highly intoxicated, unable to stand” at Railway Street in Portlaoise on the date in question. He said the accused has 92 previous convictions.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client’s offending began in 2009. She said he was, “once upon a time, a professional snooker player.” Ms Fitzpatrick said her client was the father of four children and he had suffered a bereavement after losing a child this week.

She said her client had been so anxious to appear in court he had taken a taxi. “He spent €190 on a taxi to get from Clare to here, not like the song, but just with a view to” be in court.

She said he had spent all of his money to get to court. Ms Fitzpatrick told the court that “he hopes to return to his talent which is snooker playing.”

Addressing Judge Patricia Cronin, the defendant said, “I was in an accident where three young fellas died.” He said, “I was homeless when that happened as well.”

Judge Cronin said the defendant had a very poor history. However, she said, “it does appear to the court that you are now doing well.”

She convicted him on the public intoxication charge, fined him €150 and said: “The court is very sorry to hear about your recent tragedy.”