11 Jun 2022

Drove through Laois toll without paying

Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

11 Jun 2022 9:53 PM

A man who stopped, reversed and then drove through the toll barrier on the motorway in Laois has been convicted of careless driving. 

David Coates, 49, of 172 Alymer Road, Newcastle, Dublin appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said gardai attended the toll plaza in Laois following a complaint of “non payment of toll and a careless driving incident” on July 30, 2021. 

He said gardai were told the driver approached, “reversed his vehicle and went straight through the barrier.” Staff had approached but the man had said “what are you going to do?”.  When interviewed by gardai, the accused “indicated that he didn’t have the money.”  Mr Dunne said the man has three previous convictions. 

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said “the toll has been paid for since the incident.” She said her client has ongoing mental health difficulties and said on the day: “He was not in the right frame of mind and he wishes to apologise.”  She added “he is very embarrassed about how he acted on the day.”  

Judge Patricia Cronin described the actions of the defendant as “totally unacceptable” particularly as he had been asked not to drive on. She fined him €200 for careless driving. 

 

Local News

