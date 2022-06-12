Search

12 Jun 2022

Over exuberant new car owner banned for two years

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

12 Jun 2022 6:53 PM

A man who was caught driving at 172kmh without insurance while rushing home in a new car has been banned from driving for two years. 

Dylan Brophy, 22, of 10 Collins Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick was stopped on the M7 at Cappakeel on April 8. 

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said the man was travelling at 172kph in a 120km zone. He told gardai he was “only after buying the car and was rushing home to show his father his new car.”  He had no insurance and made admission to gardai. Mr Dunne said the defendant has five previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the man was “somewhat animated” having just bought the car. “He purchased the vehicle in Dublin and was making his way back” and was “over-exuberant” with his new purchase,  said Mr Fitzgerald. 

Judge Patricia Cronin said the defendant shouldn’t have been driving on the motorway as he was on a learner licence. She noted he didn’t have L plates either. 

Judge Cronin fined him €150 for driving unaccompanied on the motorway without a full licence, €150 for careless driving and €300 for not having insurance. She also imposed a two year disqualification for not having insurance. Judge Cronin fixed recognisance in case of appeal.  

 

