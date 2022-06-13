Grants awarded to Laois water projects

A total of three projects received grants under the Community Water Development Fund in Laois.

The projects in Mountrath, Killeshin and Camross were among 182 nationally to receive grants issued by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she was delighted to see Laois, Offaly and Westmeath communities benefit.

First introduced in 2018, the fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage provide the funding which is administered by LAWPRO.

Minister Hackett said: “This funding, delivered to local communities working on the ground, aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have an environment which communities can enjoy and pass on. Well done to all involved in planning and applying for funding and I wish you all the best as you roll out your projects.”

“I really look forward to seeing the outcome as communities not only want to play a part in protection but they are also instrumental in sharing their passion and ensuring that others can enjoy the projects also,” she added.

The three projects to benefit in Laois were Camross Parish Development Association: Urgent flood and riparian management on the Little Delour River in Camross Community Park. € 861.

Killeshin Waterworks Committee: Perimeter fencing of amenity and water body for protection from livestock and enhancement for visitors. € 2,500.

Nore River Catchment Trust Water quality and natural heritage interpretive signage at White Horses River Park, Mountrath. €4,500

Nearby in Co Offaly, five projects benefited from funding. They were Clonbullogue Development Association: Ecological Survey of the River Figile in and around Clonbullogue. € 2,000

Geashill Tidy Towns: Geashill Wetlands & Raingarden Information Board & Signage (Phase 2 of project). € 1,200.

Ferbane Tidy Towns: Observing Moyclare Water Tower including photography exhibition. €500.

Clara Heritage Society Phase two of river development - Feasibility Study to incorporate a footbridge into existing plans for a river walk. € 2,000.

Clara Heritage Society Sustainable Drainage (SuDS) Masterplan for the Brosna River. €20,233.80.

In Co Westmeath, a total of six projects were awarded grants totaling €14,474.88.