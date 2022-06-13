Search

13 Jun 2022

Children seen dumping at Laois charity shop

Children seen dumping at Laois charity shop

The waste dumped by children at a Laois charity shop

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

13 Jun 2022 1:23 PM

Dumping outside closed charity shops is a common problem but one Laois shop has reported a worse offence.

Leaving items outside the shops is classed as illegal dumping, and it costs shops money to bring the usually unusable, wet items to landfill. 

This week the St Vincent de Paul charity Portlaoise has reported a disturbing development, where it appears that an adult may have directed children to dump waste outside the premises.

The shop is guarded by CCTV cameras, paid for by the charity to curb ongoing dumping.

"Please do not get your two young sons to dump your rubbish at our premises it costs us money to dispose of your rubbish which could go to helping a family in need instead. We have you on camera."

They shared this image on June 10 of a torn bag of items that appear to be just packaging waste. 

The problem is common, according to local people commenting about the incident.

Inebriated man spat at gardai in Portlaoise

"Shame on that family. I know of another charity shop in the town who this week have had a large broken chest of drawers, 2 pin plug 42” TV and black bags of absolutely filthy clothes left outside their shop overnight. Maybe Laois County Council could offer reduced charges at Kyletalesha for the charity shops - it’s saving the litter warden having to deal with it," a person notes.

"its happening way to often, the animal one in hynes square get it all the time, its costing them a fortune and it's not fair, rents are high enough as it is," another person notes.

