Car seized from uninsured speeding novice

Gardai seized a car from an uninsured speeding novice driver in Laois yesterday.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing stopped a motorist speeding on the M7 yesterday. Novice driver in a vehicle with no insurance, tax or N Plates displayed. Vehicle seized and Court appearance to follow.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.