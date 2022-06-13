Another ‘dig out’ needed on Laois town’s deficient street

A Durrow street has to be dug up due to several structural failures, Laois County Council has confirmed.
The need for work on Chapel St after Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to resurface the road at Chapel Street.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing that the Council will seek costings to address the structural deficiencies of this road and to provide a new surface. He added that a “dig out” is needed on the road due to the extent of the 'failures' on the surface.
Cllr Clooney indicated that the road has had to be dug up previously for repairs.
