Search

13 Jun 2022

Laois backs call for personal assistants for people with disabilities

Laois backs call for personal assistants for people with disabilities

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

13 Jun 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois has voted in support of a right by people with disabilities to get a Personal Assistant to help them live independenty.

Two Laois councillors have won support of their motion on the call for a PAS, requested by Independent Living Ireland who is contacting every local authority in Ireland to push the issue forward.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin and Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, jointly tabled a motion to the May meeting of Laois County Council.

"That Laois County Council supports the right to a Personal Assistance Service (PAS) for disabled people to have freedom, choice and control over all aspects of their lives to enable them to fully participate in an inclusive society as equals".

Cllr Bergin explained why a PAS is required.

'It's disheartening' Portlaoise crashes from second to 26th in IBAL litter survey

"We were all contacted by Independent Living Ireland. 34 local authorities have passed this, and it has got national support in the Dáil. It's about inclusion. 13% or 14% of people have disabilities according to the last census and I'd say in the next one it will be higher. We all know people in our community who need this. Hopefully they will be able to push it on to the next level," he said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley described the range of people who need a PAS.

"It's about trying to support people with disabilities to live independently, and avail of education and work. It is completely different to home help. This is in relation to tasks around personal care, domestic duties, shopping, support in the workplace, socialising. I know some people like this who live in the community. 

"One man's mother died and his father had a stroke. He is in a wheelchair but he was able to get a PAS and continue to live independently. Another is a photographer working full time and is only able to do that because they have a personal assistant," she said. 

Children seen dumping at Laois charity shop

Cllr Noel Tuohy seconded the motion.

"There are an estimated one billion people in the world with a disability. Anything we can do to support them, we should," he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran supported it and said that people cannot get carers either.

"Older people who are sick are sent home from hospital with no carers and they are back in hospital in an ambulance four hours later. If you're on the border of the county you can't get carers," she claimed. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media