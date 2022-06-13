Big change in Laois bottle bank dumping complaints

The Laois County Council recycling centre in Mountmellick in 2020
Complaints about dumping at bottle banks have reduced significantly, councillors have been told.
The rate of reduction was revealed to public representatives at a recent meeting in county hall.
Mr Rory O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Engineer, gave details
“Laois County Council provides ongoing oversight of Bring Banks whereby complaints regarding unsightliness at Bring Banks have reduced by 90%,” he said.
This was welcomed by Cllr Conor Bergin when he raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.
