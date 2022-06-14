Planning: Hurling Champions looking to shed some light on the Hawthorn

Stephen Bergin led the way for Clough Ballacolla
Clough Ballincolla has applied for planning permission for the construction of 6 Floodlights as well as the retention of 8 floodlights, 4 dugouts, 2 ball stop nets, a storage container, and a scoreboard at their pitch, The Hawthorn Field.
The club will this year be going for three in a row in the Senior Hurling Championship. Have a read the classified section on this week's edition of the Leinster Express for more details on the application
Gaelscoi Shlí Dála pupils Cormac Murray, Tadgh Gilligan and Mairead Phelan in 2018. Photo Denis Byrne
