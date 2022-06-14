Light called for at sharp bend near Laois school

A street light is needed at Killasmeestia village on a bad bend near a school, according to Laois councillor.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, tabled a motion on the matter at a recent meeting. He asked Laois County Council to erect a single infill light on the bend at Raheensheera entering Killasmeestia village in the interests of road safety and visibility for motorists.

Cllr Bergin said he had visited the location and seen the danger for himself on a sharp bend. He added that there is a school and creche in the vicinity.

Cllr King said the location was outside the speed zone. While he said there are ten lights in the village he agreed that if the need was there another light should be installed.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/Senior Executive Engineer in the Council’s Roads Section said staff would meet Cllr Bergin in the village to identify the exact location and possibility of installing additional light.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.