14 Jun 2022

Laois Garda Chief issues warning to boy racers

'Boy racers' causing late night disturbances in Offaly town

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

14 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The most senior garda in Laois has issued a direct warning to so called boy racers who have been active around the county. 

The comments were made after Cllr John King suggested a garda presence might deter the activities of some motorists in and around Rathdowney. “We have guys in cars, high powered cars in the town at night time. I know at 12 o’clock they decide to go for a spin around the area and while people are trying to sleep,” said Cllr King. He described the activity as very well planned. 

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan said he was aware of an issue at Rathdowney Village and at Manor Stone.  “We have a problem in that immediate area just at the moment. I want to send out a word of warning to those individuals. They better find somewhere else or stop doing it because we are going to catch them and put them off the road. Simple as that,” he said. 

Chief Supt Scanlan told the meeting that: “It is a particular problem in Rathdowney. They gather in the square and at Manor Stone at times. That is a problem.” 

He believes the activity is connected to the economy. “It is also a measure of the economic wealth in society. I don’t know how much petrol or diesel costs at the moment but it costs way more than it used to. These people seem to find it and they seem to burn rubber on top of the roads,” he stated. 

“We are in a space where that has become a problem again and it generally only surfaces when there is economic good fortune in society. When we had a downturn a lot of these people disappeared off the face of the earth,” he recalled. 

Chief Supt Scanlan warned the motorists that gardai are aware of their activities and will prosecute them if they are caught.

Local News

