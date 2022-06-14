Brand new Penneys store opens near Laois

Crowds of Penneys fans turned out to celebrate the opening of its new store in Carlow town this morning.

The new 28,000 sq. ft €12 million store, employing over 100 people from the local area, is the first major milestone for Penneys as part of the €250 million investment the retailer has committed to Ireland over the next ten years.

Penneys Carlow will operate on 100% renewable energy and is the first Penneys store in Ireland to have solar panels on its roof, supplying the electricity needs of the store.

Pictured at the opening are Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, Lorraine Culligan Group Director People and Culture, Primark, Sandra Quinlan Store Manager, Penneys Carlow and the new Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Councillor Brian O'Donoghue.

The group were joined by Martina Farrell, wife of the late John Farrell, who was the former store manager and worked at Penneys Carlow for over 20 years, John sadly passed away from MND in 2021.

Martina cut the ribbon to officially open the new store located on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow town.