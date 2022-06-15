Search

15 Jun 2022

Laois Kildare M7 motorway closure during Electric Picnic and Ploughing championships

Conor Ganly

15 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Emergency work on the busy Dublin, Cork, Limerick M7 motorway through Laois and Kildare that will necessitate temporary closures look set to overlap with the Electric Picnic and National Ploughing Championships in Laois.

Laois County Council has published details of the work under Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 for M7 "motorway emergency road closure'.

The council has given notice that it proposes to temporarily close the M7 motorway to through traffic between Junction 15 (Emo) and Junction 14 (Monasterevin) between July 11 and October 3. The work will involve pavement renewal works.

While the council says the work will be carried out at night works and will reopen to traffic outside of the working hours, the eastbound lane (toward Dublin) lane will be off limits from 8pm to 5am. The westbound lane (toward Cork and Limerick) will be closed from 9pm to 7am.

The local authority says the work will be undertaken on a phased approach, with diverted traffic directed to follow signage along an alternative route.

It says only one direction will be closed at any one time. 

The work will overlap with the Electric Picnic which takes place in Stradbally from September 2-4 and the National Ploughing Championships which run from September 20 to 22. The M7 is a key access route to both events.

Maps of the diversion routes show that traffic will be diverted through Monasterevin and along the old N7 road.

Any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure should do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise not later than 4 pm on Monday 27th June, 2022. More is details available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise. 

