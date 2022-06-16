Search

16 Jun 2022

Gardaí investigate hit and run involving Irish Prison Services van

Prison van

Irish Prison Service vehicle for illustration purposes

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Jun 2022 11:56 AM

An Irish Prison Services van has been involved in a suspected hit and run incident with a BMW registered in Northern Ireland.

Gardaí confirmed details around the incident in an appeal for witnesses to what they called a 'hit and run' road traffic collision that involved the van on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribbet, Co. Monaghan on Wednesday, June 15.
 
They say at approximately 6.45pm, a gold coloured BMW X5, was in collision with no injuries have been reported at this time. The BMW X5 left the scene and was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2.
 
An Garda Síochána say they are satisfied that a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene of the burnt out vehicle in a grey /black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.
 
An Garda Síochána are satisfied that the BMW X5 may have been stolen in a burglary in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on the 15th May 2022.  The correct registration of the BMW X5 is 04D77272.  At the time of this hit and run collision the BMW was bearing false registration plates 06D520.
 
An incident room has been established at Monaghan Garda Station. 
Gardaí are appealing for any persons with any information on this incident to provide this information to the investigation team.
 
In particular An Garda Síochána are appealing to anyone who was in the following locations and/or any driver or other persons with any camera  footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them
 
• Anyone who was travelling on the N2 in the vicinity of Kilcrow, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday 15th June 2022
• Anyone who was in the vicinity of Monaghan town centre between 9am and 7pm on Wednesday 15th June 2022 who may have seen a gold BMW X5 registration 06D520, or a grey / black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates
• Any person with any information on the gold BMW X5 from when it was stolen in Ashbourne on the 15th May 2022 to when it was involved in this incident in Monaghan on the 15th June 2022 either bearing the real registration 04D77272 or the false registration 06D520.  Where was this vehicle parked/ stored during that period?  Was this vehicle refuelled during that period?
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

