Man believed he was insured when stopped in Laois

16 Jun 2022

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

Fines totalling €400 were handed to man who admitted driving without insurance. 

Ciaran Sheehy, 35, of Ballinteskin, Stradbally was stopped at a checkpoint at Cappakeel on April 2. 

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said when the defendant was stopped he was serving a penalty points disqualification. He said the man has six previous convictions including one for drink driving which dated back to 2006. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client works as a horse transporter. “He tells me that he never received the accrual letter that one would receive from the RSA advising him of a disqualification,” explained Mr Meagher. 

When his client asked for a duplicate of the letter from the RSA, “they said that they do not keep duplicates” and they referred him to the NDLS. 

“He was driving under the misapprehension that he was entitled to do so” and “he had in place insurance as you can see,” he said. 

Judge Patricia Cronin noted the man had no previous convictions for no insurance. She fined him €250 for no insurance, €150 for not having a licence and said “I won’t disqualify, his licence is essential for work purposes.” 

