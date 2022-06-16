Laois road closures for Old Fort Quarter Festival

Laois County Council has announced plans to temporarily close streets in Portlaoise during the Old Fort Quarter Festival.
The council intends to pedestrianise Main Street from the junction with the N80 at Market Square to the junction with Church Avenue and Church Avenue from the junction Main Street to the junction with Tower Hill / Millview.
The streets will be pedestrianised from 7am on Saturday, June 25 to 3am on Monday, June 27 for The Old Fort Quarter Festival 2022.
Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
