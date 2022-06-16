Search

16 Jun 2022

Drink driver hit speeds of 190kph while gardai pursued

Man appeals Portlaoise court judge's direction in Laois hotel sexual assault

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

An intoxicated uninsured driver reached speeds of between 170 and 190kph while being followed for 13km on the motorway was fined €750 and disqualified from driving for three years. 

Nicolae Gorobceanu, 34, of Beech Avenue, Brindle Hill, Charleville, Cork appeared before Portlaoise District Court on charges related to the incident on February 20 this year. The defendant was charged with dangerous driving at Trumera, Mountrath, drink driving at Clonadacasey on the M7 and having no insurance.   

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said gardai were performing a speed check at 2.25pm when they spotted the vehicle. He said gardai followed the vehicle on the motorway for 13km as it was driven at speeds of between 170 and 190kph while “tailgating” vehicles along the way. Once stopped, the driver admitted he had no insurance and he failed a roadside breath test, Mr Dunne said. He gave a reading of 75mgs per 100mls of breath. He said the man has no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald admitted the “facts make for bleak reading” noting “the defendant tried to evade the clutches of gardai.” He said his client was a Moldovan national who works in construction and had been travelling between Dublin and Cork for the airport on the day in question. He said the man has a Moldovan licence but never regularised it here and instead “took the lazy and reckless option of proceeding to drive.”  Mr Fitzgerald said “he accepts his guilt and he accepts the penalties.”  

Judge Patricia Cronin said “the nature of the driving on the day most certainly constitutes dangerous driving.” Describing the speed, she said, “this was exceptionally high in this court’s view.” She fined the man €750 and disqualified him from driving for three years for drink driving, two years for dangerous driving and two years for not having insurance. She said the driving bans would run concurrently.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media