16 Jun 2022

Told Gardai in Laois to f**k off

Kildare cocaine dealer jailed at Portlaoise court

Portlaoise District Court

A man who told gardai to f**k off was fined at Portlaoise District Court. 

Philip Ryan, 48, of 32 Rushall, Mountrath was arrested at McSorley’s Centra on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise on July 5 last year. 

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said gardai attended the scene at 7.45pm because an intoxicated male was refusing to leave. He was unsteady on his feet and when gardai approached he said, “for f*ck’s sake” and “f*ck off,” explained Mr Dunne. 

A fortnight later on July 19, 2021, the defendant was arrested for being highly intoxicated at Rushall in Mountrath at 7.35am, added Mr Dunne. He said the defendant has 14 previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was originally from Dublin but has been living in Laois. “Alcohol is a catalyst for most of the offending,” he stated. “He fell against a wall. He couldn’t stand, he was completely legless Judge,” Mr Fitzgerald said. 

Judge Patricia Cronin fined the man €300 for being abusive and €200 for being drunk on July 5. She fined him a further €200 for being drunk on July 19. 

