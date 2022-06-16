Told Gardai in Laois to f**k off

Portlaoise District Court
A man who told gardai to f**k off was fined at Portlaoise District Court.
Philip Ryan, 48, of 32 Rushall, Mountrath was arrested at McSorley’s Centra on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise on July 5 last year.
State Solicitor Donal Dunne said gardai attended the scene at 7.45pm because an intoxicated male was refusing to leave. He was unsteady on his feet and when gardai approached he said, “for f*ck’s sake” and “f*ck off,” explained Mr Dunne.
A fortnight later on July 19, 2021, the defendant was arrested for being highly intoxicated at Rushall in Mountrath at 7.35am, added Mr Dunne. He said the defendant has 14 previous convictions.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client was originally from Dublin but has been living in Laois. “Alcohol is a catalyst for most of the offending,” he stated. “He fell against a wall. He couldn’t stand, he was completely legless Judge,” Mr Fitzgerald said.
Judge Patricia Cronin fined the man €300 for being abusive and €200 for being drunk on July 5. She fined him a further €200 for being drunk on July 19.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.