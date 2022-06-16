Search

16 Jun 2022

Laois Councillor questions legality of stones outside house

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

16 Jun 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A councillor questioned the legality of homeowners leaving large stones outside their properties at a recent meeting. 

The issue arose as Cllr Ben Brennan tabled a motion asking:  “That Laois County Council give an update on the stones outside a house in Coolnariska, Killeshin.”

Cllr Brennan said “this is going on a while and someone is going to get hurt.” 

He told the meeting that he believed “they are out two feet or more on the road. The road is narrow enough.” 

According to Cllr Brennan, “if you meet a car there now at the moment you have to stop and someone has to reverse back.”  He claimed the neighbours were “anxious” about it and said, “it’s not right.” 

Laois town’s pedestrian crossing damned a ‘death trap’

">

Laois town’s pedestrian crossing damned a ‘death trap’

In his response to the motion, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council issued a notice by registered post to the property owners registered address to remove the roadside hazard. The notice was returned indicating that the property owners had gone away. A notice will now be hand delivered and if no action is taken then legal

proceedings may follow.”

When quizzed about people leaving ornamentation outside properties, Mr McVeigh said “if it is a roadside hazard we have to take action on that.”  However, he said if it isn’t deemed a roadside hazard the council don’t have an issue with it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media