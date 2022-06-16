LAOIS MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Big night in O'Loughlin's Hotel

A great night was enjoyed at O'Loughlins Hotel Portlaoise in 2014 when Tomás Cullen went along for the Leinster Express to capture some of the locals on camera. Tap NEXT to see lots more of his pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.