Man dies in overnight road crash in Laois

A man has died overnight in a road crash outside Rathdowney.
The incident took place between Ballacolla and Rathdowney at around 1am. It's understood only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was injured.
Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.
