Search

17 Jun 2022

Funding for TASTE Laois welcomed

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

Minister of State Sean Fleming has welcomed the allocation of €10,780 for Laois TASTE. 

Laois TASTE was founded in 2019 as a collaborative effort between Laois Food and Drinks Producers, Laois County Council, Local Enterprise Office Laois and Laois Partnership and is one of 19 local agri-food tourism projects to be allocated funding.

The funding is made available under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture. 

 “We all know we have some outstanding brands in County Laois in the food and drinks sector. Many of these are known nationally and their products are available all over the country. We want to encourage more of this,” said Minister Fleming.

He said:  “Laois TASTE is a diverse group of 21 Laois based Food & Drink Producers dedicated to promoting the Laois Food and Drink Sector through the Laois TASTE brand, locally, nationally and internationally.”

“Their aim is to promote local production and strengthen the Laois food industry and transform Laois into one of Ireland’s top food destinations. The scheme also creates opportunities for new food businesses, supporting the capacity of existing food businesses in the County while also promoting the Laois Food Industry to a wider audience,” continued Minister Fleming. 

Congratulating Laois TASTE,  Minister Fleming said any local Laois Businesses in the retail/food service sector who may be interested in applying for the Laois TASTE Supporter certification, all information on this scheme is available on: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Laois/Enterprise-Development/Laois-TASTE-Provenance-Scheme-Retailers-Food-Service-Businesses.html  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media