Funding for TASTE Laois welcomed

Minister of State Sean Fleming has welcomed the allocation of €10,780 for Laois TASTE.

Laois TASTE was founded in 2019 as a collaborative effort between Laois Food and Drinks Producers, Laois County Council, Local Enterprise Office Laois and Laois Partnership and is one of 19 local agri-food tourism projects to be allocated funding.

The funding is made available under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture.

“We all know we have some outstanding brands in County Laois in the food and drinks sector. Many of these are known nationally and their products are available all over the country. We want to encourage more of this,” said Minister Fleming.

He said: “Laois TASTE is a diverse group of 21 Laois based Food & Drink Producers dedicated to promoting the Laois Food and Drink Sector through the Laois TASTE brand, locally, nationally and internationally.”

“Their aim is to promote local production and strengthen the Laois food industry and transform Laois into one of Ireland’s top food destinations. The scheme also creates opportunities for new food businesses, supporting the capacity of existing food businesses in the County while also promoting the Laois Food Industry to a wider audience,” continued Minister Fleming.

Congratulating Laois TASTE, Minister Fleming said any local Laois Businesses in the retail/food service sector who may be interested in applying for the Laois TASTE Supporter certification, all information on this scheme is available on: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Laois/Enterprise-Development/Laois-TASTE-Provenance-Scheme-Retailers-Food-Service-Businesses.html