Footpath linking Laois village and GAA pitch to begin in Autumn

Work is due to begin on the construction of a footpath linking Timahoe Village and its GAA Pitch this Autumn.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
Cllr McEvoy asked: “That this Council give an update on the footpath from Timahoe Village to the GAA pitch Timahoe. €100,000 was granted for this project this year.”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Active Travel Office, Diarmuid Donohue said: “Options are currently being developed. Following on from this an options assessment report will be prepared and submitted to the NTA to allow this scheme progress to tender stage. Construction is currently estimated to commence in Q4 2022.”
Cllr McEvoy said “at last you have given me a date.” The footpath would cover about a kilometre and a half of what Cllr McEvoy described as a “dangerous stretch” of road.
