One month in prison for abusive behaviour on train in Laois

A man became abusive to gardaí on a train, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

Appearing before the court was Aaron Sheehan of Irish Cottage Guest Accommodation, Muckross Road, Killarney. He was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 25 this year Gardaí on mobile patrol received a report of a disturbance on a train. The train was stopped at Ballybrophy.

When they arrived they met Aaron Sheehan. He became aggressive and called the gardaí “spastics’’. He was obviously drunk and had to be arrested for his own safety.

Appearing for Mr Sheehan, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was currently on remand. He was pleading guilty. On the day he had been travelling with his girlfriend and her brother. An argument started over money which Mr Sheehan claimed his girlfriend’s brother had which belonged to him. The row escalated.

Ms Fitzpatrick said he was very sorry for calling the gardaí names. The difficulty had been with the people he was travelling with. It had not been the best relationship for him.

He had mental health issues and had had an unfortunate childhood.

Judge Cephas Power sentenced him to one month in prison, backdated to June 1.