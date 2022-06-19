Suspended prison sentence for Laois man if money owed is paid over 

A man received prison sentences for a number of theft charges at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday, which will be suspended if he repays an outstanding amount by next week.

Gerard Fennelly, 42, of 423 Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Aldi on dates on November 30, 23, 19, 17, and theft from Lifestyle Portlaoise on August 21, 2020.

The court heard that on November 19, 2021 there was theft from Aldi of goods valued at €85.99; theft from Aldi on November 17, 2021 of goods valued €127.87; theft from Aldi on November 23 of goods valued at €22; theft from Aldi on November 30 of goods valued at €44. These items were alcohol and the total was €279.86.

There was a charge of theft from Lifestyle Sport on August 21, 2020 of clothing to the value of €305. This property was recovered but none of the other items had been recovered.

The outstanding amount was €279.86.

The court heard he had 67 previous convictions, mostly for theft.

Sgt JJ Kirby acknowledged he had a long history but does seem to be trying to make amends and is doing better.

Appearing for Mr Fennelly, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the thefts had taken place in a concentrated period and were related to addiction issues Mr Fennelly had. He had issues with alcohol and heroin. These offences stemmed from his heroin addiction.

He was now working and seemed to be in a better place. He was a work in progress.

Mr Fitzgerald told the court that Mr Fennelly would be paid the following Wednesday and he would have the money in court on Thursday, June 23.

Judge Cephas Power noted his long history and his previous convictions.

He sentenced him to a total of 14 months in prison, six months for the theft from Lifestyle Sports and four months consecutive for thefts from Aldi.

He adjourned the matter to June 23 and said he would suspend the sentence if the outstanding sum of €297 was paid over.

He also asked for a probation report.