Council to inspect road near famous Laois landmark

Laois County Council is to review a section of road near the Rock of Dunamaise due to safety concerns.
Cllr PJ Kelly submitted a motion in relation to the road at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
He asked: “That Laois County Council make wider some places along the Ballycarroll Road directly behind the Rock of Dunamaise so that vehicles can meet and get by safely.”
Senior ExecutiveEngineer, Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will review this section of road and improve lay-by areas where space allows at the Dunamaise end of the Ballycarroll Road where passing is difficult. This road will also be surface-dressed in the coming weeks.”
Caitriona Ryan, Manager of the Laois Volunteer Centre and Conor Ganly, Centre Chairperson with Laois volunteers in Portlaoise. Pic: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.