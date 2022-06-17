Search

17 Jun 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 17, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 17, 2022

Michael Cassidy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, June 16 of Michael Cassidy of Raheny, Dublin and formerly Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Raheny Community Nursing Care Unit - Fuchsia Ward, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn. He will be sadly missed by his children Marian, Angela, Liam, Rod, Cathy, Anna, Michael and Lisa. His sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his eleven grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family, and a wide circle of friends, and neighbours.

Michael will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home , Springdale Road, Raheny on Saturday, 18th June, from 12.00 to 13.30 then onwards to Dardistown Crematorium at 14.00. This can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Martina Murphy - Killeshin

The death took place on Tuesday, June 14 of Martina (Tina) Murphy (née Canavan) of Springhill, Killeshin.

Peacefully, in St. James’s Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Nell Canavan. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Dawn, Lee, Kylie and Padraig, adored grandmother of Luke, Nicole, Jamie, Mikey, Robyn, Kacie and Elsie, cherished sister of Laurance and sister-in-law Pauline. son-in-law Michael (Birdy) daughters-in-law Essmay and Elaine.She will be sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Friday, 17th June, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery. 

