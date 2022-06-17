Emo Court to host 21st Century ABBA

Revelers are being invited to dress up and getting into the party atmosphere as 21st Century ABBA are set to play Emo Court.
Following on from last year’s sell out shows, 21st Century Events at Chapterhouse Theatre Company are delighted to present 21st Century ABBA at Emo Court.
Experience an exhilarating evening of hit after hit with songs you know and love from Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, Super Trouper and many, many more.
Chapterhouse promises “opportunities for pre-show drinks with family and friends, dressing up nights and singing along to favourite songs, join us for an exhilarating evening of the dancing queens of 21st Century ABBA performances.”
21st Century ABBA faithfully recreates all the greatest hits of one of the world’s most famous groups, combining stunning vocals, live musicians, and of course, glittering costumes.
The show takes place on Saturday, June 26 at 7pm. For tickets and further details about Chapterhouse’s summer tour visit www.chapterhouse.org.
