Plans to build 85 houses in large Laois estate appealed

Plans to build 85 residential units in Portlaoise have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

In May Conditional planning permission was granted for the large housing development in Portlaoise.

Developer Garryduff Properties Ltd is behind the plans to build the units in Kilminchy in Portlaoise.

The proposal included 66 two storey semi detached three bedroom houses, nine two storey terrace three beds and ten two storey three bedroom detached houses.

Under the plans, the development would be accessed via the Holdbrook Scheme to the south onto Lime Tree Avenue, an additional access to the west onto Lime Tree Avenue and a connection into the 43 Unit Scheme currently under construction t the North, accessing onto Lime Tree Avenue also.

The proposed development included estate roads, footpaths, public open space, foul and surface water drainage, landscaping and all associated infrastructure works and services on 2.761 hectares.

https://www.ireland-live.ie/news/laois-live/835302/appeal-lodged-against-30-more-houses-in-massive-laois-estate.html

In a submission to Laois County Council, Kilminchy resident John Cowhig had argued that “there is a multitude of issues” in the estate which need to be resolved before further development should be allowed. He expressed specific concern about sewerage and surface water in the area. However, the plans were approved subject to 24 conditions and Mr Cowhig has since appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

An Bord Pleanala will now decide whether the development should go ahead or not. A final decision is due in October.