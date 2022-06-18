IN PICTURES: New Laois rural Gaelscoil officially opened by Minister for Education

A brand new small Laois school that teaches through Irish got a special visit by the Minister for Education this week, to perform its official opening.
Gaelscoil Thromaire, 12km from Portlaoise, has just 35 pupils but has the strong backing of a local Trumera community that has seen it get a brand new two classroom school complete with an outdoor games area.
Minister for Education Norma Foley cut the ribbon this week.
Full report with photographs by Alf Harvey in next Tuesday's Leinster Express.
Tap Next to see all the photographs from the day.
