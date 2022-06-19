Search

19 Jun 2022

Elderly man moved to nursing home after Laois break in

New figures reveal shocking extent of burglaries in Louth

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An elderly man was so disturbed by a break in at his home that he moved into a nursing home, a meeting of Laois Joint Policing Committee was told. 

Cllr Dwane Stanley raised the issue at the meeting when she spoke about recent break ins in the Portlaoise area. She said “an elderly man actually moved out of his home after the property was broken into.” The man is now in a nursing home, she explained. 

She said there had been break ins and “some properties have been burnt and vandalised, not to mention a new development.”  She believed the incident at the new development  may have been the action of teenagers. 

Chief Superintendent John Scanlon said he couldn’t speak about specific incidents but he said burglaries in urban settings tend to be carried out by local criminals. In rural areas the offenders are more often from outside the area and he said gardai have had “some success against travelling criminals.” He urged people to remain vigilant in relation to property crime. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media