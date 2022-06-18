Search

18 Jun 2022

Crime evolved during the pandemic, Laois meeting told

Donegal victims of cyber related crime asked to report it to the gardaí

Eoghan MacConnell

18 Jun 2022 6:53 PM

Criminals adapted and evolved their techniques during the pandemic, the most senior policeman in Laois said. 

Chief Superintendent John Scanlan said: “The landscape of crime changed during the pandemic. We are all getting text messages telling us that we have a PTSB account and you know, there has been an unusual transaction and follow the link.”

He told a meeting of the Laois Joint Policing committee that: “ I’d love to find my account in PTSB, I don’t have one and I am reliably informed in a text message that I do have one and if I follow the link I will be grand so, that type of fraud is out there.”

He said there are other online crimes as well. “Take over of accounts are out there, they are a feature of an evolving society and how we do business,” he explained.  

He was asked by Cllr John King whether abusing someone on social media was a crime or not. 

Addressing his comments to Minister of State Sean Fleming and Deputy Brian Stanely, Chief Supt Scanlan said: “Social media and threats on social media, whether it is a criminal offence or not, I will have to bow to the wisdom of the Oireachtas members in the room that they may move forward legislation.”

