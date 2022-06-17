Laois Carlow border is at the Barrow, Councillor announces

An abundance of foliage covering streetlights indicates a point where Laois meets Carlow, a local Councillor has claimed.
A second councillor described the situation as “hilarious” and said Cllr Ben Brennan was correct about the Carlow border.
The issue arose at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District where Cllr Ben Brennan had tabled a motion asking: “That Laois County Council and the TII shape or cut down the trees on the Northern Relief Road as they are blocking the light onto the footpaths.”
Cllr Brennan was at pains to point out that he was in favour of trees. “I am not against trees but they should be in a safe place on the side of the street.”
Cllr Brennan said “I know now where the border is. The border is at the Barrow, the proof is there now. Once you come to the Barrow there’s double lights, we have single lights,” he said.
Cllr Aisling Moran said: “I am delighted to see that they are being cut back there as well Ben, you are correct about what you say about the Laois border, it’s hilarious.”
In a response to the motion read by Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh, A/Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said: “The trimming of trees at this location has been
included in maintenance works and will be completed in the next four weeks.”
The response was welcomed by Cllr Brennan.
Society members Deirdre Phelan, Joan White, JJ Tynan and Gina Rohan joined Kolbe students Nigel, Christian, Evan and Samuel alongside teachers Sarah Delaney, Lisa Langan and the Principal Ms Mahon.
Minister for Education Norma Foley with Minister of State for Finance Sean Fleming at Scoil Mhuire NS, Abbeyleix
Some of the Portarlington Band members at a Port Lions Club family fun day pre-pandemic. Picture: Michael Scully
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.