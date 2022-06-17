Search

18 Jun 2022

Laois Carlow border is at the Barrow, Councillor announces

laois carlow graiguecullen

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Jun 2022 10:53 PM

An abundance of foliage covering streetlights indicates a point where Laois meets Carlow, a local Councillor has claimed. 

A second councillor described the situation as “hilarious” and said Cllr Ben Brennan was correct about the Carlow border. 

The issue arose at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District where Cllr Ben Brennan had tabled a motion asking: “That Laois County Council and the TII shape or cut down the trees on the Northern Relief Road as they are blocking the light onto the footpaths.”

Cllr Brennan was at pains to point out that he was in favour of trees. “I am not against trees but they should be in a safe place on the side of the street.” 

Cllr Brennan said “I know now where the border is. The border is at the Barrow, the proof is there now. Once you come to the Barrow there’s double lights, we have single lights,” he said. 

Cllr Aisling Moran said: “I am delighted to see that they are being cut back there as well Ben, you are correct about what you say about the Laois border, it’s hilarious.” 

In a response to the motion read by Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh, A/Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said: “The trimming of trees at this location has been

included in maintenance works and will be completed in the next four weeks.”

The response was welcomed by Cllr Brennan.

