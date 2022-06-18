Turner wins heat to qualify for 50m Butterfly Final

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile
Nicole Turner showed some of her best form this morning as she advanced through to the final of the S6 50m Butterfly as the number one ranked in her event.
Turner, who won the Paralympic silver medal in this event in Tokyo, lead from start to finish in this 50-meter sprint but had competition from her American competitor, Ellie Marks throughout. Turner held off the challenge of the American in the heat and will be aiming to do so again when they compete in this evening’s final at 7:22 pm.
Speaking after the race Turner said, “To be honest this morning was all about getting those nerves off me, I honestly find the heats way more nerve-wracking than the final and that time is the fastest I’ve gone all season so I’m really happy with that.”
To see Nicole’s full interview please click here: https://youtu.be/MOhC5V1er9I
The Final can be watched live here on the Paralympics youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/paralympics
