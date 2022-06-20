Intoxicated driver's car undercarriage dragging along motorway in Laois

Credit Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois garai arrested a suspected drink and drug driver who was driving a car with its undercarriage dragging along the motorway.
Laois Roads Policing Unit today stopped a vehicle which had been deemed “dangerous” after an NCT report.
Gardai said: “The vehicle’s undercarriage was dragging along the motorway. The vehicle had recently crashed and was in poor condition. The latest NCT report was Fail Dangerous.”
“The driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested. They also tested positive for cocaine. A blood specimen was taken and the vehicle was seized. Court proceedings to follow,” Gardai added.
