House prices and sales surge in Portlaoise but lag in rural Laois

The largest electoral area in Laois recorded the lowest number of house sales according to new research which also reveals that the Portlaoise has the highest sales and prices.

The Central Statistics Office has just published a new study called Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers - Prices, Ages and Incomes at Local Electoral Areas (LEA) 2019.

There are three such districts in Laois: Portlaoise, Portarlington Graiguecullen and Mountmellick / Borris-in-Ossory.

The CSO reports that there were 710 sales in Laois in the 12 months studied. At 330 sales, Portlaoise, which includes Abbeyleix and Ballinakill, had the highest number of transactions. The district has the biggest population and while it borders Kilkenny, it is dominated by Portlaoise town.

Second was the Port Graigue district which stretches along the east of the county along the Offaly, Kildare, Carlow and Kilkenny borders. There were 230 sales in the district which includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballyadams but is dominated by the two big border towns.

The least busy for sales is the biggest geographic but least populated local electoral area in Laois. There were just 150 sales in the Borris / Mountmellick District in 2019. It borders Offaly, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The survey also reveals the average price of houses. The median price of a dwelling property in Portlaoise was €189,000. It's €177,000 in Port / Graigue and €150,000 in Borris / Mountmellick.

The median age of purchasers is also revealed. The youngest buyers are in Portlaoise where the age is 37. The Port / Graigue age is 38 while the oldest buyers are in Borris / Mountmellick at aged 39.

Median income of purchasers is also published. Portlaoise buyers earns about €58,000 annually while the average Port / Graigue buyer is taking home over 12 months is €55,900 on average. The Borris / Mountmellick buyer is on the lowest income earning on average €52,600 a year.

Commenting, Seán O’Connor, Statistician, said the Frontier publication provides further information on the characteristics of individuals purchasing residential property in Ireland in 2019, across the themes of prices, ages, income and counts of dwellings purchased.

"From examining the data presented today it is clear to see the regional variation of the housing market across the State. While Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers 2010-2019 noted that the proportion of properties purchased jointly stood at 62.2% in 2019 and 75.8% in South Dublin, in Lucan, South Dublin, this share stood at 82.5%.

"Of the 45,280 dwellings purchased in 2019, the LEA with the highest number of transactions was Howth-Malahide, Fingal, at 770, followed by Naas, Kildare, at 740. In contrast, LEAs like Muinebeag, Carlow, Belmullet, Mayo, and Ballybay-Clones, Monaghan, jointly had the lowest number of transactions at 70".

Key Findings National

In 2019, of the 630 dwellings purchased in Lucan, South Dublin, nearly 83% were purchased jointly, the highest proportion of joint transactions in the State.

For joint transactions, Pembroke, Dublin City, was the LEA with the highest median price at €750,000, while Manorhamilton, Leitrim, was the lowest at €104,000.

For sole transactions, Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, was the LEA with the highest median price at €587,500, while Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim, and Boyle, Roscommon, were the joint lowest at €85,000.

For sole transactions, Ongar, Fingal, was the LEA with the lowest median age at 35, while Kenmare, Kerry, was the highest at 54.

For sole transactions, Ongar, Fingal, was the LEA with the lowest median age at 35, while Kenmare, Kerry, was the highest at 54. Tallaght South, South Dublin, was the LEA with the lowest median age for joint transactions at 33, while it was highest in Bantry-West Cork, Cork County, at 53.

Pembroke, Dublin City, was the LEA with the highest median income for joint transactions at €162,600, while Buncrana,

Pembroke, Dublin City, was the LEA with the highest median income for joint transactions at €162,600, while Buncrana, Donegal, had the lowest at €48,800.

Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary, was the LEA with the lowest median income for sole transactions at €24,600, while Pembroke, Dublin City, was the LEA with the highest, at €74,200.

Full report here.