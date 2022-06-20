Laois Motorway closure announced for this evening

Traffic diversions will be in place on the M7 when the Westbound carriageway closes for works this evening from 8pm.
All M8 Southbound traffic will be diverted via the M7 (Junction 17) to the M8 (Junction 3), via Abbeyleix.
All M7 Westbound traffic will be diverted off at junction 18 along the R445, through Mountrath and back onto the M7 at junction21 (Borris in Ossory).
Laois County Council said the closure will facilitate emergency works. The road will reopen tomorrow(Tuesday) morning at 7am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.