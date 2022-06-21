Woman gets Community Service for theft at Laois shop

Woman gets community service for theft



A woman received community service for theft at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Tara Kane ,31, of 19 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise was charged with theft of goods from Tesco to the value of €537.99 on March 29 this year.

The court heard that on March 29 this year goods to the value of €537.99 were taken by Miss Kane from Tesco. The property had been recovered and she had made full admissions.

The court heard that on January 25 this year Gardaí on patrol observed Ms Kane acting suspiciously at Kylekiproe. She had a sports bag and a handbag. In the hand bag were four bottles of Ballycastle Irish Cream and two bottles of Gordon’s Gin to the value of €78.04.

In the sports bag were hair curlers to the value of €119.96. She admitted they were taken from Aldi.

She had cooperated with the gardaí.

Judge Cephas Power noted her cooperation and large number of previous convictions. He ordered 240 hours of Community Service in lieu of an eight month prison sentence.