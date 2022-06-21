Fined for no insurance in Laois

A man received a fine for no insurance, at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Kuba Ratajczak of 72 Clonroosk Abbey, Portlaoise was charged with driving with no insurance and no driving licence at New Road, Portlaoise.

The no driving charge was struck out.

The court heard that Mr Ratajczak had been stopped on his motorbike. He had no insurance.

Appearing for Mr Ratajczak, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a shop fitter and was well regarded in the company he worked for.

He had travelled to Poland where his dad had bought him a motorbike. The bike had been purchased with insurance and the belief was that the insurance travelled with the bike.

He thought the insurance expired on June 5, but it was actually May 5. It was a genuine mistake.

Judge Cephas Power noted the charge of no driving licence had been struck out. He imposed a €700 fine.