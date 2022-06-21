Prisoners in Laois create Buddy Benches for tidy towns groups

Inmates at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise have given a lovely gift to local communities.

Prisoners taking woodwork classes made Buddy Benches and this week donated them to tidy towns volunteers to put up in Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

The beautiful timber benches have a plaque saying 'happy to chat'.

The aim of buddy benches is to encourage people to sit together and take the time to have a conversation.

Mountmellick and Portlaoise tidy towns volunteers have warmly thanked the prisoners.

"Trying out our new “Buddy Bench” on our visit to Portlaoise Midlands Prison.

"We received 2 of these benches, which will be placed in locations around the Southern Ring Road. They will encourage people to stop, sit down and talk to someone," Portlaoise Tidy Towns said, posting this photograph.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns announced that they got not just a bench, but another lovely craft donation from students in their own town.

"Maura & Mary trying out the new "buddy bench" we were presented with from Midlands Prison," they said.

"Kitty & Eddie were presented with a beautiful planter & birdboxes from the woodwork group at Mountmellick Further Education and Training Centre."