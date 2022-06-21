Potential for Laois riverside walk to be explored

River Barrow
Consideration is being given to developing a riverside walkway in Portarlington.
Cllr Aidan Mullins raised the matter at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
He asked Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh what measures could be taken along the Barrow. He said the trees were meeting both sides of the river “if you head towards Garryhinch” from Portarlington. “The anglers are anxious to develop a walk,” he said.
Mr McVeigh said “I would have to get a study.” He told Cllr Mullins that “we might meet with you to see what exactly is needed.”
