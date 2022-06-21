Search

22 Jun 2022

Laois County Council announces temporary road closures

Roadworks in operation so expect delays today and for the next few days

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

21 Jun 2022 11:53 PM

Laois County Council is temporarily closing roads in order to carry out road surfacing works.

The council will close the L-1751 at Attanagh, Durrow from the Junction with the N77 to the L-5750 in Attanagh Village. The road will close on Wednesday, June 22 from 8am to 6pm.

In Abbeyleix, the council announced its intention to close the  L-5734-0 Granafallow, Branda, from L-5734 Junction with the N77 to the L-5734 Junction with the L-5733 road from Tuesday, June 28 to Friday, July 1 between 8am and 6pm.  

https://www.leinsterexpress.ie/news/842098/laois-village-getting-500-000-for-local-roads.html

Elsewhere, the L-1534 at Grogan, Erril will be closed from the  L-1534 Junction with L15341

to the L-1534 Junction with the L-15342-0 on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 between 8am and 6pm. Details of the proposed closures are available on the council's website here: https://laois.ie/departments/roads/roadworksclosures/roadworks-closures/?fbclid=IwAR3JM9J0jmm3EgdWInkqKxxLWJt1oQHIQtIgU3xtWZtxBZUpTNJBBmyBNS4

Local News

