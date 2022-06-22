Laois public Right of Way to be extinguished

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise
Laois County Council has announced its intention to extinguish a public right of way in Laois.
The council announced that the right of way near Graiguecullen was being extinguished in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 of the Roads Act 1993.
The public right of way in question is over a tertiary road at Derrymoyle Lane near Graiguecullen.
Maps showing the roadway over which it is proposed to extinguish the public right of way can be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council, Aras an Chontae, Portlaoise during normal opening hours from now until July 19, 2022.
Objections or representations can be emailed to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie or sent in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise by 4pm on August 2, 2022.
